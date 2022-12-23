By Pramod Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Post the review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state Home Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that a total of 95 per cent of vaccination has been done in the state and so there is no need to worry about the Covid surge.

He said that instructions have been given to all local authorities to conduct review meetings.

"A total of 95 percent of vaccination has been done in Maharashtra, no need to panic. Mask is not mandatory...Instructions have been given to all local authorities to conduct review meetings," said Tanaji Sawant.

Tanaji Sawant further added that the state reiterates 5 point programme- test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behavior.

"We will reiterate 5 point programme (test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour), random thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers at the airport," said Tanaji Sawant.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said that there are no restrictions for Christmas and New Year in the state however, everyone should take preventive measures.

"There are no restrictions for Xmas and new year as no new rules have been issued by the centre govt for the same, but personally everyone must take preventive measures," said Girish Mahajan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will be establishing a task force in collaboration with the central government to keep an eye on the state's Covid situation.

"To monitor the Covid situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre," said Fadnavis in the State Assembly.As per the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

Health experts have already issued several guidelines to the common people, to avoid the spread of Covid-19. People have been asked to avoid crowded places and regularly check their blood sugar levels.

"Those who have not taken vaccines till now have been advised to get themselves vaccinated," said Dr P Sale of Mumbai.

Commenting on the rise in Covid-19 cases in some other countries including China, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital said, "Rise of Covid cases in other countries including China may be due to poor vaccination, not having a good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive."

"Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious," she added. (ANI)

