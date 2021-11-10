By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): As many as 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield and both of these COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

"WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. We are happy two out of these are Indian vaccines-- Covaxin and Covishield. 96 countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines," Mandaviya told ANI.

Among 96 nations include Canada, the United States of America, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Russia, and Switzerland.

He also informed that over 109 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

Under the Centre's 'Har ghar dastak' mega vaccination campaign, the minister said, "Healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive."

He further said that the Union government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

The minister asserted that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries. (ANI)

