Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra penned a heartfelt social media post for his late father, Sunil Malhotra. Sid remembered his dad as a man of "rare honesty, integrity, and culture." Admiring his moral values, discipline, and the ability to live life with dignity and grace, he went on to write on his IG, "He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. (sic)" Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Vvan’ Postponed To Avoid Clash With Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’? Here’s What We Know.

"From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall," added the Shershaah actor. Revealing what all he has inherited from his late father, Sidharth stated, "Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together."

Sidharth Malhotra’s Dad Sunil Malhotra Dies, Actor Shares Heartfelt Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

He shared that his father, who passed away peacefully in his sleep, has left a huge void in their lives. Promising to carry forward the glorious legacy left behind, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad." If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth's father breathed his last a few days ago, and his last rites have already been completed. However, Sid and Kiara will be staying in the National capital for a few more days to be with their loved ones. Sidharth is believed to have been extremely close to his father and often spoke very highly of him during interviews. ‘My First Christmas’: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share First Christmas Glimpse of Daughter Saraayah, Call Her Their Little ‘Miss Claus’ (View Post).

On the occasion of Father's Day last year, Sid wished his dad, calling him his "favourite hero". "Happy Father's Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan #MyDadMyCaptain #HappyFathersDay," he wished his father.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sidharth Malhotra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).