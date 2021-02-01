Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) No fresh fatality was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus on Monday while 96 new cases were reported from the state, a bulletin stated.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 2,766, according to the health department bulletin.

The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,17,587 in Rajasthan and out of these 1,948 are still under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 3,12,873 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 514 have died in Jaipur, 302 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 116 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 96 new cases, including 30 in Jaipur, nine in Kota, eight in Chittorgarh, seven in Jodhpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

