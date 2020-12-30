Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Karnataka added 973 new coronavirus cases and seven related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,18,544 and the toll to 12,081, the health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,217 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are 11,610 active cases in the state.

A total of 11,408 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 202 are in Intensive Care Units

As many as 554 of the new cases were from Bengaluru Urban, which also accounted for five of the seven deaths.

Most of the deceased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Mysuru was second in number of cases 34, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkaballapura came next with 31 each, Tumakuru had 28, Belagavi 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 3,87,832 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,346 and Ballari 38,848.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 3,75,986 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,887 and Ballari 38,048.

A total of over 1,39,62,707 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,03,857 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Till date tests have been conducted on 1,965 UK returned passengers, out of whom 31 have tested positive, 1,686 are negative and results of 248 are awaited.

