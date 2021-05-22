Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 98 coronavirus deaths as 5,021 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 7,33,628, a Health Department bulletin said.

The infection has killed 7,415 people till now in the state.

According to the bulletin, nine deaths each were reported from Gurgaon and Hisar, seven each from Ambala and Karnal and six each from Faridabad and Rewari districts.

Gurgaon reported the maximum 516 cases, followed by Jhajjar (384) and Rohtak (296).

Currently, the state has 47,993 active cases.

So far, 6,78,220 people have recovered from the infection in the state, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.53 per cent while the recovery rate is 92.45 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)