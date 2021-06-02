New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Around 99 per cent of all eligible employees have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till date, Vistara said on Wednesday.

People who are being treated for COVID-19 or have recently recovered from it are not eligible for vaccination.

The airline has around 4,000 employees.

"This is the outcome of airport-led vaccination drives across the country and the Vistara-led drive which has been carried out in Delhi and the one in Mumbai is currently underway," the airline's statement said.

The airline said it took a multi-pronged approach to vaccinate its employees.

The full-service carrier said it tied up with healthcare providers and government agencies for exclusive vaccination camps at its premises. Also, if applicable, employees were reimbursed for the cost of COVID-19 vaccination.

Moreover, the airline said it gave time off to crew post vaccination.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus.

The country added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking its tally to 2,83,07,832 cases, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.

