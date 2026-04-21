New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): India and the Republic of Korea on Monday agreed to significantly deepen their strategic partnership with a focus on defence cooperation, economic security, industrial collaboration and emerging technologies, while reaffirming their shared vision of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed South Korean President Lee on his first visit to India, highlighting the shared values and common Indo-Pacific vision between the two countries as New Delhi hosts the first presidential visit from the Republic of Korea in eight years.

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The two sides underlined the importance of closer coordination on regional and global strategic developments and agreed to expand institutional dialogue mechanisms between senior officials. This includes planned meetings under defence industry cooperation frameworks and a proposed 2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence officials at the vice minister level.

Both leaders also agreed to enhance consultations on emerging security challenges and strengthen cooperation through structured mechanisms such as the India-ROK Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue. They further announced the launch of an Economic Security Dialogue aimed at strengthening supply chains, promoting diversification and advancing cooperation in critical technologies.

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The two leaders unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They agreed to enhance cooperation to root out terrorists' safe havens, eliminate terrorist financing channels and their nexus with transnational crime, and halt cross-border movement of terrorists.

The joint framework places strong emphasis on expanding industrial cooperation, particularly in sectors such as automobiles, shipbuilding, chemicals, semiconductors, telecom equipment, secondary batteries, green hydrogen and critical minerals. Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in securing supply chains for strategic resources and promoting collaboration in nuclear power plant projects and overseas resource development.

A key highlight of the engagement was the adoption of a comprehensive framework for cooperation in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics, reflecting growing convergence under India's maritime development vision. Both sides also welcomed increased business-to-business collaboration between Indian and Korean companies in port development, shipyard infrastructure and maritime logistics, alongside the establishment of a Korean maritime industry office in Mumbai.

In the economic domain, the two leaders emphasised the need to expand bilateral trade and investment and accelerate negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. They also highlighted the importance of digital trade, green economy cooperation and stronger supply chain linkages.

Financial and digital cooperation emerged as another key pillar, with both sides welcoming steps toward integration of digital payment systems to enhance interoperability and strengthen people-to-people ties. Cooperation between financial regulators and institutions was also expanded to support cross-border financial services and investment flows.

The leaders also acknowledged the role of financial institutions and sovereign investors in supporting infrastructure and manufacturing growth in India, while encouraging deeper participation from Korean financial entities in India's expanding economy.

In the technology space, both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, data governance, semiconductors and digital innovation under a new framework aimed at building a digital bridge between the two nations. They also recognised the importance of emerging technologies in shaping future industrial growth.

Defence cooperation was further reinforced with continued progress on joint development of defence systems, including artillery platforms, and a shared commitment to expand collaboration in advanced defence technologies. Both sides also agreed to establish a new innovation platform to connect defence startups, industry and academic institutions.

Space cooperation was another important area of engagement, with both countries agreeing to enhance collaboration between their space agencies and explore joint research, satellite technologies and startup participation in the space sector.

The engagement reflects a significant expansion of India-Republic of Korea ties, moving beyond traditional cooperation into a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning defence, trade, technology, energy and future industries, with both sides signalling a long-term commitment to deeper engagement. (ANI)

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