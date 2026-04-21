New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): India and the Republic of Korea ROK on Monday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to deepen their Special Strategic Partnership, with a strong focus on political engagement, sustainable development, cultural ties, and global cooperation, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

In a joint statement, the two leaders agreed to institutionalise annual summit-level meetings, either bilaterally or on the sidelines of major international events, to provide sustained momentum to the partnership.

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They also decided to intensify ministerial-level engagements, including meetings of the Joint Commission led by Foreign Ministers, Finance Ministers' dialogue, and Science and Technology cooperation mechanisms later this year.

Highlighting defence ties, the leaders noted that India's Defence Minister will visit South Korea in May 2026 for the joint inauguration of a war memorial commemorating India's role in the Korean War. They also announced the launch of a new India-ROK Industrial Cooperation Committee to enhance collaboration in manufacturing and industry.

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The two sides emphasised strengthening parliamentary exchanges and welcomed initiatives aimed at bringing young leaders, diplomats, and professionals closer through exchange programmes to deepen mutual understanding.

On sustainable development, India and the ROK committed to closer cooperation in energy security, critical minerals, and supply chains, including the use of artificial intelligence in mineral exploration and promoting recycling from unconventional sources such as e-waste. The leaders also agreed to expand bilateral trade in critical materials and enhance coordination during supply disruptions.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change, welcoming a new cooperation mechanism under the Paris Agreement to support investment-driven mitigation projects. They also announced expanded institutional partnerships, including South Korea joining the International Solar Alliance and India joining the Global Green Growth Institute.

Cultural cooperation featured prominently, with the two nations extending their Cultural Exchange Programme till 2030 and declaring 2028-29 as the Year of India-ROK Friendship. Agreements were also reached to boost collaboration in creative industries, including films, animation, and visual effects, alongside promoting sports cooperation and cultural awareness initiatives.

In the education sector, both sides pledged to expand student exchanges, joint research, and academic collaboration, particularly in artificial intelligence and STEM fields. They also welcomed scholarship programmes and initiatives to promote language learning in both countries.

At the global level, India and South Korea reiterated their commitment to a rules-based international order, freedom of navigation, and peaceful resolution of disputes in line with international law. They also expressed concern over the situation in West Asia and called for dialogue and diplomacy to ease tensions.

The leaders reaffirmed support for denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, while also backing reforms of the United Nations, including expansion of the Security Council. (ANI)

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