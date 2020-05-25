India News | 99 People Recover from COVID-19 in Odisha, Total Cured Patients 649

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) Odisha on Monday reported the highest of 99 COVID-19 patients recovering from the highly infectious disease, officials said.

With the recovery of 99 patients the total number of COVID-19 recovered persons now increased to 649, the Health and Family Welfare department said in a statement.

This is the first time that so many people (99) recovered from the disease in a single day, it said.

Of the 99 recovered people, 34 are from Balasore, 15 from Ganjam, 13 each from Jajpur and Kendrapara, 10 from Puri, 9 from Bhadrak, 3 from Nayagarh, and one each from Sundargarh and Deogarh, sources said.

With the fresh recovery of 99 people, the number of active cases in Odisha has also come down to 782, the official said, adding that the state has so far reported a total 1,438 COVID-19 positive cases including 103 fresh cases in last 24 hours.

Seven persons, three each from Khurda and Ganjam districts and one from Cuttack district have succumbed to the disease in the state.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress MLA and former minister Suresh Routray demanded a list of people from across the state who have so far been cured of the infectious disease.

