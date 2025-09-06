Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Tribal Development, and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said that 99 per cent of pilgrims stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district have been rescued after torrential rains and floods forced suspension of the pilgrimage.

Negi said 17 people died in the Manimahesh Yatra this year.

Speaking to ANI after returning from the conclusion of the Manimahesh rescue operations, Negi said most of the rescued pilgrims have been sent to safety either by road or by air. "Out of the pilgrims stranded in Bharmour, 99% have been evacuated. Only a few local residents, mainly small traders, have stayed back as they prefer to bring their goods by road," the minister said.

According to Negi, about 15,000 people were on the route to Manimahesh, including some who trekked on foot.

"Nearly 10,000 people have been rescued, some by helicopter and some via road transport, wherever road connectivity was available. In many places, people were brought to safety by buses from points where the roads were accessible," he said.

The minister added that the state had deployed over 160 buses to drop pilgrims at Pathankot and parts of Kangra district.

"Around 7,000 people were sent free of cost in buses so they could reach their home regions. Those airlifted from Chamba and shifted to other areas are in addition to this number," he said.

Negi confirmed that 17 people died this year during the rain and floods in the Manimahesh Yatra. He also said that misinformation spread during Manimahesh stranded people rescue operation

"This is confirmed data available to us that 17 people died during the Manimehsh Yatra. A lot of rumours were circulated during this time. Some claimed the death toll was in the thousands, but the confirmed figure for the entire Manimahesh Yatra period is seventeen," he clarified.

Negi said that the restoration work is in full swing. He said restoration work was continuing on a war footing. "As of this morning, 1,001 roads are still blocked, including three national highways. The remaining are state highways and other roads. Around 1,992 electricity DTRs are affected, and 472 water supply schemes have been disrupted," he said.

He added that the Neugal-Sari stretch in Kinnaur had been shut due to rockfalls, but work continued through the night to clear the routes.

"In some stretches, rockfall activity resumed, slowing down the process, but we expect restoration to be completed soon," he noted.

Providing an update on monsoon-related casualties and damage, Negi said that there has been a loss of over 4000 crores of rupees, resulting in the death of 360 people, which includes 197 due to rain-related incidents like floods and landslides, and 163 in road accidents.

"Since June 20, the death toll this monsoon has reached 360, 197 due to rain-related incidents like floods and landslides, and 163 in road accidents. The losses have been assessed at over ₹4,000 crore so far."

He stressed that the government was making every possible effort to restore essential services and ensure safe passage for stranded people. (ANI)

