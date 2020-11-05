Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 990 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,77,598, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 3,747 with seven more persons succumbing to the infection, it said.

At the same time, 1,055 patients also recovered during this period.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,77,598, new cases 990, death toll 3,747, discharged 1,61,525, active cases 12,326 and people tested so far 63,13,668.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)