New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The 9th edition of the Indian International Science Festival (IISF) is set to be held at the Campus of Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) and the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) in Haryana's Faridabad from January 17 to 20.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 is set for an event, "Face to Face with New Frontiers of Science and Technology" for the youth of the nation to contribute to positioning the country as a global leader in the field of science and technology (S&T).

The event is going to take place on January 17, 19, and 20 at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB)-Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) campus, Faridabad (Haryana).

"With science and technology continuously evolving to meet the increasing needs of people, it becomes important to put focus on collaboration for knowledge expansion, further contributing to the progress of society," the ministry said.

The theme of green technology underlines the potential for innovation, specifically in the fields of engineering, agriculture, veterinary care, and health.

It further said that the exciting areas, such as space exploration, green energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics, spark interest among the youth. These areas develop scientific curiosity among the younger generation and drive exploration in the fields of agro-technology, medicine, nanotechnology, genetics, and many more, providing innovative solutions and benefits to society.

"Face-to-Face will give an opportunity for direct interactions among the students, researchers, and eminent personalities who are exceptionally brilliant in various fields of science and technology (S&T)," it added.

The objective is to encourage the youth of the nation to become leaders in the field of S&T and position India as a global leader.

"The initiative is helpful to motivate students to pursue science, technology, and research as a career. Additionally, the knowledge gained from the eminent personalities will help in shaping the future vision of India, will ensure access to technology, and the benefits of technology through collective efforts is reaped by people from every nook and corner of the society," the ministry said.

The Indian National Science Academy (INSA), the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - India, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) are the coordinating organisations of the event.

The Science Media Communication Cell (SMCC) at CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) is coordinating and facilitating the media publicity of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023.

The key objective of the SMCC is to disseminate and showcase the R&D breakthroughs and scientific achievements of India on various platforms of media. (ANI)

