Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'PM Awas Yojna' has transformed the lives of residents in Bilaspur by providing secure housing. The initiative has replaced kaccha (temporary) houses with permanent pucca homes, significantly improving the lives of the beneficiaries.on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, a beneficiary, Jagatpal Ram, said, "Earlier, we used to live in kaccha houses, and now we are getting a pucca house. A lot of changes will prevail in our lives."

Another beneficiary, Dallu Baiga, recalled the hardships of living in temporary shelters, saying, "Earlier, we used to live in fear of the weather and animals, and now the Modi government made it easy for us to live."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a series of development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Addressing the gathering, he said, "Chhattisgarh ki tasveer badal rahi hai, taqdeer bhi badal rahi hai" (Chhattisgarh's image is changing, so is its fate), highlighting the ongoing progress in the state.

PM Modi also announced that three lakh people in Chhattisgarh would move into their new homes under the PM Awas Yojana during Navratri. He added that this achievement was made possible because people "trusted Modi's guarantee.

"Today, on the auspicious day of Navratri, 3 lakh poor families of Chhattisgarh are entering their new homes. I wish all these families the best for a new life. It is only because of you all that a concrete roof over the heads of these poor families has become possible; I am saying this because you trusted Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

While handing over the keys to the beneficiaries, PM Modi emphasised the development in tribal areas, noting that a significant number of the three lakh houses were built in regions like Bastar and Surguja.

"The dream of building permanent houses for the lakhs of families of Chhattisgarh was kept in files by the previous government, but we gave a guarantee that our government would fulfil this dream. As soon as Vishnu Deo ji's (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister) government was formed, a decision was taken in the first cabinet to build 18 lakh houses. Today, 3 lakh houses are ready. I am also happy that many of these houses have been built in our tribal areas. Many families of Bastar and Surguja will also receive their permanent homes," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the government's efforts for tribal development, mentioning initiatives like the Dharti Aba Tribal Development Campaign and the PM Janman Yojana.

During his visit, PM Modi launched several major development projects in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, worth over Rs 33,700 crore, spanning sectors such as power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing. He also flagged off the MEMU train service on the Abhanpur-Raipur rail section and dedicated the complete electrification of the Indian Railways network in the state. (ANI)

