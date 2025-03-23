Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted several measures taken by his government to bring the government and administration closer to Dibrugarh and taking steps towards establishing the city as the second capital of Assam.

In a post on X, the Assam CM said that the state government was working along the principals of strengthening both Vikas and Virasat.

"I am returning from Dibrugarh after a fruitful three-day stay. This visit is part of our sustained efforts to bring the government and administration closer to Dibrugarh, and people living in this region. To achieve this, we have already initiated several measures which includes operationalising the Chief Minister's Secretariat, starting work on Assam Assembly campus and taking steps towards establishing the city as the second capital of Assam," CM Sarma said.

"Some of you may ask why Dibrugarh? The reason lies in our guiding governance principles of strengthening our Virasat and Vikas. Dibrugarh, an important trading centre throughout history, was once the pillar of industrialisation in India. It was one of the earliest cities to get a train connection and its bustling port made it a major hub of tea, timber, oil and coal trade," CM Sarma added.

CM Sarma pledged to restore the "lost glory" of the city.

"Unfortunately, over decades the city lost its glory. That stops NOW. Our government is working on a comprehensive plan - involving all stakeholders - to reclaim Dibrugarh's glorious past and rebuild this beautiful city as a major economic and cultural hub of Eastern India," CM Sarma said.

CM Biswa said that during his visit he met over 60 organisations, disposed 29 e-files, answered 18 assembly questions, approved 109 letters and held a thorough review of over 500 ongoing projects worth Rs 3500cr in the assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Dhakuakhana and Demow, CM Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma stated that he wrote to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Ministers bringing matters of urgent attention to their notice.

"The review meetings brought a whole-of-government approach to expedite constructions of roads, flyover, highways, government buildings, embankment, power stations, hospitals, schools, sporting and cultural facilities in the region," CM Biswa Sarma said.

"A progress report on every Cabinet announcement pertaining to these constituencies were shared with me in these meetings," he added.

"Apart from infrastructure projects, I have also examined the implementation of key central government schemes besides reviewing critical socio-economic indicators like maternal health, institutional deliveries and so on. Regular review meetings at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Dibrugarh have definitely accelerated in the surrounding districts," the CM further said.

"Overall, we are making exceptional steps to enhance the Ease of Living for every household in these areas. The eventual outcome of these extensive meetings will ensure every family has access to good homes, roads, power, school and healthcare," CM Biswa added.

CM Biswa Sarma said that he specifically chaired a comprehensive meeting to "mitigate" the problems of urban flooding.

"I am happy to share that we are making excellent progress on desilting existing drains, construction of new drains and procurement of dewatering pumps and mini super suckers," the CM added.

CM Biswa Sarma stated that during this stay he also visited the Khanikar Stadium, "where we are trying to expand the seating capacity by 500 per cent."

"I also inspected the proposed site of the Assam Legislative Assembly complex and MLA hostel that will come up in Dibrugarh. We hope to complete construction of this complex by 2027," CM Biswa Sarma added.

CM Biswa Sarma stated that is also cognisant of the issues faced by Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, adding that during his visit to the facility, he took part in a detailed brainstorming session with the team "as to how can we achieve breakeven in the short run."

"However, I was really happy to learn that the factory is operating at a 107 per cent operational efficiency due to its superb workforce, which I think is a great example for Ease of Doing Business in Assam," CM Biswa Sarma said.

CM said that while in Dibrugarh, he was also joined by his Cabinet Colleagues in an "important" Cabinet meeting where they took some "historic" decisions such as "allowing select commercial establishments to remain open 24 hours and several welfare measures for our Tea Garden and Moran communities, among others."

"I had extensive interactions with members of the public, civil society, cultural and community organisations during my stay in Dibrugarh," CM Biswa Sarma said.

"Given our government has a growing presence here, such interactions have become easier and effective. I have taken note of their feedback and grievances. I will be back again in Dibrugarh shortly, and hopefully by then we would have made more progress towards delivering last mile governance to our people," CM Biswa Sarma added. (ANI

