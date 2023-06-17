New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A 27-year-old Nigerian national was arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Onyekachi Anya Friday, a resident of Enugu State in Nigeria, they said, adding that Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drug worth over Rs 1 crore was recovered from him.

According to police, they received a tip-off that a gang engaged in the supply of drugs was active in southeast Delhi.

On Thursday, police were informed that one Nigerian national would come to the Govindpuri Extension area to deliver the consignment to one of his buyers. A trap was laid and the alleged person, who came on a scooter, was apprehended around 2 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

During his search, eight grams of illegal MDMA drug were recovered. Later, 213 grams of MDMA were recovered from Friday's accommodation in the Tuglakabad Extension area. The recovered drug is worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market, the DCP said.

Friday disclosed that he came to India last year. He used to procure this contraband substance from another Nigerian national in a big quantity at a cheaper rate and sell it in smaller quantities at a higher rate, police added.

