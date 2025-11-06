Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that members of RJD in Bihar have been schooled in "jungle raaj pathsala" where they learned "A se Aparhan (abduction), F se Firoti (ransom), R se Rangdari (lumpen elements)."

Addressing a public rally in Bhagalpur, PM Modi said, "RJD people have studied from 'jungle Raj pathshala' that teaches 'A se Aparan', 'Aa se Aatyachar'. RJD people only understand 'F se Firoti' and 'R se Rangdari'. Their school teaches P se Parivarwaad, G se Ghotala. RJD's kakahara is katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar, corruption and Kushashan," he said.

PM Modi also recited "jungle raaj's Kakahara" with words like "katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar."

PM Modi also termed Lalu Yadav's family and Rahul Gandhi's family the two "most corrupt families," suggesting that the amount under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana would've gone to their bank account

"Imagine if Bihar's most corrupt family and the country's most corrupt family, both out on bail, were in power, this money would have ended up in the coffers of Congress and RJD leaders, not in the sisters' accounts," the Prime Minister said.

Suggesting internal struggle for power amongst the Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi further claimed that the RJD snatched away the CM candidacy from the Congress by "putting a gun" to their head.

"For the past few months, Congress leaders have been claiming that their party is the big one and RJD is just a small tag-along. But the RJD have challenged this arrogance of Congress, challenged the arrogance of their 'Namdaar.' and by putting a gun to Congress's head, they've snatched away the candidacy for the CM position. Now, Congress folks are gearing up to take revenge on RJD," he said.

PM Modi referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as 'Namdaar' claiming that the Lok Sabha LoP never wanted to come to Bihar.

"The Congress 'Namdaar' have been missing for quite some time. People say that he didn't even want to come to Bihar; he was forcibly brought here. But now, they are instead causing harm to RJD itself. Those who can betray their own comrades for the sake of power's interests can never be well-wishers of Bihar," he said.

In his campaign address, PM Modi also laid down NDA government's focus point for Bhagalpur, emphasising heavily in tourism and transportation

"There is another sector full of opportunities for the youth of Bihar, on which we are focusing heavily. This sector is tourism, pilgrimage, and heritage tourism... Our boatmen and our youth should get more earning opportunities from the Ganges. This will only be possible through increased tourism and transportation. The river waterway built on the Ganges will greatly benefit Bhagalpur. On one hand, the NDA government is busy promoting Bihar's heritage to the world, while on the other hand, the Congress and RJD are insulting our faith," PM Modi said.

Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, continues to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

The first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar commenced on Thursday at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19.

The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

