Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Anti-naxal operations at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border at KGH Hills, Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Assistant Commandant Sagar Borade sustained serious injuries, with his leg eventually being amputated due to stepping on an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

This operation, led by the elite 204 CoBRA Battalion of the CRPF, saw a jawan injured in an IED blast earlier. Borade, who was leading the team, stepped up to evacuate the injured jawan without any regard for his own safety. The KGH Hills are believed to be a hideout for several most-wanted Naxal leaders, and the area is densely forested and heavily laden with deadly IEDs.

Prioritizing the safety of his team and displaying exceptional bravery, Borade himself stepped on an IED during the evacuation effort, which resulted in severe damage to his left leg. He was immediately moved to Raipur and later airlifted to Delhi, where his left leg had to be medically amputated to prevent the spread of infection.

At present, Assistant Commandant Sagar Borade is reported to be in stable condition and is under close medical supervision. His bravery, leadership, and sense of duty stand as a shining example of the indomitable spirit of India's security forces.

Meanwhile, the operation in the KGH Hills continues, as security forces search these highly dangerous and IED-infested forests for Naxal hideouts.

Security forces have been carrying out intense anti-naxal operations at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, in an effort to eradicate Maoist forces by March 2026. The operation has been going on for 2 weeks.

On April 29, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked the security forces for handling the situation.

"We keep holding review meetings of all departments. I have just taken information about the biggest Naxal operation going on at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, We want to thank the security forces for handling the situation there," Sai said speaking to the media.

The operation is being carried out across a large 800 square km area near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, including the Karegutta hills. Over 24,000 personnel from Chhattisgarh and central forces are taking part in the mission, either directly or indirectly. (ANI)

