Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that changing the name of the Environment Ministry to Environment and Climate Change Ministry will help in playing an active role in climate change mitigation.

Thackeray, who is the Minister of Environment and Tourism, took to Twitter to thank the cabinet for approving the proposal of changing the name of the department.

"I thank the cabinet colleagues for approving the proposal of changing the name of the Department of Environment, to Department of Environment and Climate Change, as a Ministry in Maharashtra Cabinet. This moves the dept to an active role in climate change mitigation," he said in a tweet.

On the tourism department's proposal regarding setting up of a hotel in Shiroda in Sindhudurg district by Taj Hotels, he said, "The proposal had been going back and forth for almost 22 years but the MVA government got it passed."

"The establishment of this hotel and another hotel, similarly stuck earlier and now passed 3 months ago in Konkan, will bring a steady stream of sustainable tourism and sustainable development in sync with the natural beauty of Konkan," the minister said.

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to allot 54.40 hectares of land in coastal Sindhudurg district on a 90-year lease to the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a subsidiary of Tata Group, to set up a five-star tourism centre.

