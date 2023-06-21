New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, graced the occasion and appealed to the masses to integrate Yoga into their daily routine.

The minister also performed various Yoga Asanas along with the officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India under the guidance of yoga instructors.

"Last year, worldwide, the International Day of Yoga was celebrated in each country depending on the first ray of the sun. Today in the same context, we are celebrating International Yoga Day in India", said Scindia.

Upholding this year's theme of International Yoga Day -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbhkam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future - the minister commended the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the world stage.

Scindia said, "In America, our country's Prime Minister is celebrating International Yoga Day by upholding our national flag high. Following 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' the mantra of India, International Yoga Day is being celebrated in America and the world."

"To attain peace and stability in life, we must do yoga. On today's occasion, I wish you good luck. Along with this, you should make yourself as well as your family and society capable. And with this purpose, you and I will make India proud," he added.

Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Dr H. Shrinivas, Member, of Human Resources of AAI expressed their best wishes to the countrymen and the world on the occasion of Yoga Day and told about the numerous benefits of Yoga.

"I offer my best wishes to all our countrymen and the people world over on the 9th International Yoga Day. I believe that Yoga is a gift from our country to the world. Not only we should be proud but we should make it a part of our daily lives. I mean, I do not need to explain the (numerous) benefits of Yoga. This exercise provides peace to our heart, brain and all (the organs) of the human body", said Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Dr H. Shrinivas, Member, of Human Resources at AAI said, "On the 9th International Yoga Day, I would like to compliment every citizen, a success. Yoga is a gift from India to the world, length and breadth of the world".

Around 200 members of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India took part in the grand celebration of International Yoga Day and performed yogic exercises to rejuvenate themselves.

Every year on 21st June, the longest day of the year the Airports Authority of India celebrates the 'unity of body, mind and soul', Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and appeals to its staff and all the citizens to incorporate Yoga in their daily lives. (ANI)

