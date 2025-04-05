Shillong, Apr 5 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a Rs 119-crore tender for the expansion of Shillong airport, prompting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to assert that the project would be a "game changer" for the state.

According to the tender notice, the existing runway of the airport would be extended by 571 metres to 2.4 km, thereby facilitating the operation of aircraft such as Airbus A320.

The project also involves the expansion of the terminal building and apron, along with various associated infrastructure work.

As per the tender notice, the estimated cost of the mega project is Rs 119.44 crore, and the expected completion period is 18 months, inclusive of a three-month window for monsoon.

Sangma, whose government had prioritised getting the airport expanded since it came to power in 2018, expressed satisfaction on the development.

Speaking to PTI, the chief minister said, "Improved air connectivity is not just about convenience, it is about transforming lives, boosting tourism, attracting investment, and creating opportunities for our youth. Once completed, this project, along with our efforts to enhance connectivity and tourism activities in the state, will be a game changer for the people of Meghalaya."

"This is a moment of great satisfaction and optimism for Meghalaya. The issuance of the tender for Shillong airport's expansion is the result of our consistent efforts over the past several years," he said.

The AAI had submitted the draft master plan for the expansion in August 2024, and the acquisition processes for an additional 22 acres of land required for the project.

