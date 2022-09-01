New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Airport Authority of India has undertaken development work of the Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced facilities for passengers at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crores, which will improve the connectivity to the city.

The development project includes the construction of a new terminal building, and an apron suitable for the parking of three A-321 type of aircraft.

The AAI has taken the move considering the growth in passenger traffic.

According to the AAI, the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be built in an area of 6,248 sqm. It will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours.

"Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in counters, and conveyor belts for arriving passengers. A parking area has also been planned for the parking of 150 Cars. The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA-rated energy efficient building with sustainability features," said the AAI.

"The facade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired by the famous JK Temple of Kanpur," it said.

The project is expected to be completed by December 31 this year.

"The development of civil enclave of Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity will improve the connectivity to this City, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region," the AAI said. (ANI)

