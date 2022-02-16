New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over protests by Anganwadi workers, saying it does not understand the pain of the people.

His attack came over a group of anganwadi workers staging a protest here to press their demands, including recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly by Man in Indore; Accused Absconding.

"Delhi government does not understand the pain of the people. The fight for the rights of Anganwadi workers is absolutely right," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Without caring about their lives during Covid outbreak, they did public service, he noted.

Also Read | Ratan Tata Honoured With Assam’s Highest Civilian Award ‘Assam Baibhav’ in Mumbai.

"But the CM of Delhi is neither giving them appropriate salary, nor time or respect. 'Aam Aadmi (common man)' only in name!" Gandhi added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)