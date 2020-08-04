New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to restructure its Delhi unit at assembly, district, ward, polling station and booth level, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The restructuring exercise is being undertaken with an eye on the 2022 municipal polls in the city.

Also Read | Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Panipat Likely to Receive Heavy Rains During Next Two Hours, Says IMD: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Rai, who is also the AAP's Delhi convener, said the restructuring will start from Wednesday and will continue till August 20.

He said the party will give new responsibilities to those who performed well in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

Also Read | Stock Markets Today: Sensex Trades 350 Points Higher At 37,301.01, Nifty Above 10,980.

"A 15-day restructuring exercise will start from Wednesday. The restructuring at district, assembly, ward, polling station and booth level also aims to strengthen the organisation," Rai told PTI.

"We will review the works of our leaders at these five levels and then, the party will make a decision.Those who have done good work during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be considered for new responsibilities," the AAP leader said.

The municipal elections will be held in 2022. In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections.

However, in the assembly elections this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 62 seats and the BJP bagged eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Congress had drawn a blank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)