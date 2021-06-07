Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Punjab government of doing a scam in purchasing Fateh kits, which are used for the treatment of COVID patients.

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA from Delhi and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Monday said that the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government had set a record of scams even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AAP leaders alleged that the Congress government had made huge transactions of crores of rupees in the purchase of Fateh kits.

Addressing a press conference convened at the party headquarters here on Monday, Bhagwant Mann and Jarnail Singh alleged that by using the 'disaster as opportunity', the Captain government had embezzled crores of rupees by selling vaccines to private hospitals, while the state exchequer had also been looted in the purchase of 'Fateh kits' used for the treatment of COVID patients as the Captain government had robbed the pockets of the people of Punjab by buying Fateh Kit worth Rs 837 at a hefty price of Rs 1,338.

Cornering the Punjab government, Mann and Jarnail stated that the Captain government had earlier completed the tender on April 3 for the purchase of Fateh Kits, fixing the price at Rs 837.78 per kit and the time limit for supply of these kits was fixed at six months through this tender.

The AAP leaders said that the Captain government had on April 20 agreed to procure the Fateh Kit for Rs 1,226.40 through a second tender instead of this cheap tender, which was much higher than the earlier price.

"The government procured 50,000 Fateh kits as per the price of Rs 1,226.40 through the second tender, even though the company concerned does not have a medical license," they added.

The leaders said that the intention of the Captain government was "so eager to rob the people of Punjab" that the government had on May 7 issued a separate tender for the purchase of more kits and through this tender, an agreement was reached to procure Fateh Kits at the rate of Rs 1,338.

"Through the third tender, the Captain government procured 1.50 lakh kits as per the price of Rs 1,338 per kit," they said.

Mann and Jarnail alleged that the Fateh kit which was available at Rs 837.78, the same kit was bought by the Captain government at an expensive price of Rs 500 more which is Rs 1,338.

"With this, the hard-earned money of the people of Punjab was looted from the companies in the name of buying Fateh kits," they said.

Mann said that in fact the Captain government had become like the story of "Ali Baba, 40 thieves" because Captain Singh himself had told the Congress High Command that out of the total Congress MLAs, 40 were corrupt.

He said that Captain Amarinder Singh had no moral right to remain as the Chief Minister and therefore the Aam Aadmi Party demanded the immediate resignation of Captain Amarinder from the post of Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)