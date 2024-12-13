New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for the New Delhi assembly seat for the upcoming assembly polls, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party, stating that the party is 'corrupt beyond measure'.

On Thursday, Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the assembly elections. AAP convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has won the seat in the last three assembly polls.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: 6 Storey Building Partially Collapses in Bhendi Bazar, Search Operations Underway (Watch Video).

"I thank the party for giving me this opportunity, and the thing is that for the past 10 years whenever they (AAP) has ignored their promises, betrayed Delhi, or did corruption, I have raised objections to that," Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

"One can remember that even 7-8 years ago I had told that whenever the corruption done by this government comes out, then people will be shocked on how corrupt a government can be," he added.

Also Read | Bahraich Shocker: Class-11 Student of Navayug Inter College Stabs English Teacher for Seizing His Mobile Phone in Classroom.

He further alleged that the things he used to say before about the AAP's leaders have come out to be true too.

"With time I have many of the things I used to say have come out to be true and this is a chance to tell the people of Delhi about the type of Chief Minister they have chosen," Dikshit said.

Dikshit was referencing the excise policy case allegations against various AAP leaders. Most notably, former CM and party's national convenor was arrested for the excise policy case. Kejriwal is currently out on bail.

Party leader Manish Sisodia has also been arrested and released on bail regarding the excise policy case.

The Congress leader further reiterated the importance of the election, saying that this will be a chance for the party to show the kind of CM being elected in Delhi.

"I think this will not be just about electing a representative. The election is also about whether such a CM should also come to office two times or even three times, in Delhi or any other state," he said.

According to the Congress list, the party has fielded Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, Devender Yadav (party's Delhi chief) from Badli.

The party's Central Election Committee meet was at AICC headquarters and attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Devender Yadav and other leaders.

The election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates for the Delhi Assembly election, however, the polls are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 62 of the 70 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)