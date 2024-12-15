New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched 'The Delhi Model,' a book that details the "transformative" governance of the AAP government.

According to a statement, Kejriwal said the book is not just a governance framework but also the essence of the Aam Aadmi Party's "unique" approach to politics, solving fundamental issues that matter most to the common man.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's India Trip: In First Foreign Visit After Assuming Office, Sri Lankan President Lands in Delhi, Will Hold Bilateral With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The book offers an "in-depth" examination of these reforms, combining data, stories, and a policy-driven perspective to showcase how the AAP government delivered on its promise of Vyavastha Parivartan, or systemic transformation, the statement read.

"It represents not just the Delhi model of governance but also the AAP model of politics," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | EVM Tampering Row: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Tells Congress To Accept Poll Results, Stop Whinging About Electronic Voting Machines.

"We have tried to solve the fundamental problems of people's daily lives. That's all. It's very simple. People need education for their children, hospitals when they fall ill, some help from the government when inflation rises, free electricity, and free water. We have tried to solve these basic problems," the AAP national convener said.

He said there was a narrative back then that schools should be privatised and it was argued that some corporate groups would take over schools and run them for charity.

Kejriwal said the whole bid was a "land scandal" because government schools were situated on prime land, right in the middle of Delhi.

"So, what they would do with this land was unclear — they wouldn't necessarily improve the schools but instead, they would build something on that land," he said.

He also claimed that earlier, elections were fought based on caste and religion, but when the party discussed its candidates for Delhi, it was the performance and not caste issue that went into consideration.

The author of the book, Jasmine Shah, also a party member said, "This is a very special occasion: the launch of my first book. After writing just one book, I can tell you one thing — you need a really good reason to write a book."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)