New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that a team of the Election Commission officials reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in Delhi for search.

A team of the Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement.

Also Read | India Likely To Launch Its Own Safe, Secure and Affordable AI Model Within 6 Months: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Understanding Fitment Factor and Expected Salary Hike for Central Government Employees From Level 1 to 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)