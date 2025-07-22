New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday demanded a "clear explanation" from the government for the sudden resignation of former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it a matter of "serious concern".

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh questioned the government's "silence" and the "delayed response" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We saw that the prime minister posted on X long after the resignation. This delay indicates there was no effort to persuade the vice president to reconsider," Singh said.

In a sudden move, Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post, citing medical reasons, triggering speculation in political circles.

Singh said the abrupt departure from such a high constitutional post raises "many unanswered questions".

"We believe the nation deserves transparency. The government must explain what led to such a sudden move," he added.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care".

Singh also showed solidarity on the matter of railway porters (coolies) and stated that he would raise their concerns over privatization, which is threatening their livelihoods.

