New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The AAP government on Tuesday launched Delhi's Education Song "Irada Kar Liya Hai Humne", with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying it reflects the vision of "our education revolution".

The song was released by Sisodia at the Thyagraj Stadium and the event was attended by hundreds of students and teachers from Delhi government schools.

"This song reflects the vision of our education revolution and is dedicated to the journey of the education system of Delhi in the past seven years. With this song, Delhi is the first state in the world to have a song that clearly defines their aspirations and dedication towards the cause of education for all," said Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio.

Over the years, several education policies were made and a national curriculum framework was developed, and this song, summarises what all these policies for education have visualised, he said.

The deputy chief minister dedicated the song to every student, parent and teacher of Delhi and recognised their role in bolstering the education system of the national capital.

"This song is an answer to the critical questions regarding the purpose of education in development of the nation or nation building. Our purpose is to not only provide world-class infrastructure, improve results, learning outcomes but much beyond that. Our purpose is to prepare students to be good and socially responsible citizens who are dedicated to work for the development of the nation," he said.

Sisodia said that this song reflects the vision of the Delhi government that aims to educate students about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills. "Our aim is to make students efficient enough to question the wrong and injustice in society," he said.

The song's lyrics have been written by Alok Srivastava and it has been sung by famous singers, Shan and Sneha Shankar. The music has been given by Dushyant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)