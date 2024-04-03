Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI): A day after Aam Aadmi Party leader Karshan Karmur and 16 other party leaders from Gujarat tendered their resignation, Karmur said, "They left the party because the party has failed to fulfil its commitments."

Speaking to ANI, Karshan Karmur said, "I joined the party three years ago and everyone was running the party together. When there were assembly elections, the party committed to so many things, but they did not fulfil their commitment. So, I and my party members have resigned."

"We all left the party after they (the party) did not fulfil the commitment," he further told ANI.

There are a total of 17 members, including Karshan Krmur, who resigned from AAP on Tuesday night and are likely to join the BJP on Wednesday.

The members include Karshan Karmur, city president and Assembly candidate for north Jamnagar, Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karamur; APP Jamnagar City President, Ashish Kumandas Kataria; General Secretary of the city, Ashishbhai Mojitra; City Vice President, Ashwinbhai Prajapati; City Vice President, Jayantibhai Savalia, Prabhatinh Jadeja, Mayurbhai Pedia, Hinaben H Pandya, Rekhaben Pandya, Sagar G Somaiya, Surubha Solanki, Nirmalaben Makwana, Savan Chodai, Rashikbhai Gohil, Mitenbhai Kanani, and Nirmalaben Mawana.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil expressed confidence in winning all 26 seats in Gujarat again ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

"Today, the BJP has released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. In the list, the names of 15 candidates have been declared and the names of the remaining 11 candidates will be announced soon. We are working to win all 26 seats in Gujarat again and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country," said BJP Gujarat president CR Paatil.

The BJP whitewashed Congress in the 2014 and 2019 general elections by winning all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat will vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a single phase on May 7 across all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The counting of votes is slated for June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 26 seats with a vote share of 63.1 per cent while the Congress party bagged 32.6 per cent vote share.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party registered victory in all 26 seats with a vote share of 60.1 per cent whereas Congress received 33.5 per cent of votes. (ANI)

