Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged protests at several places in the state over the Centre's move of extending the BSF's area of jurisdiction in the state.

While the AAP volunteers and leaders raised slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, they also accused the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of “failing” to protect Punjab's rights.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Bags Best Chief Minister Tag as Per IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

In a statement, the leader of opposition in the state assembly and AAP legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said party leaders and volunteers protested against the “dictatorial and conspiratorial” decision of the Centre in districts including Mohali, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Fazilka and Ferozepur.

They demanded rollback of the decision of giving additional powers to the BSF.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her if She Revealed It to Anyone; Arrested.

The union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)