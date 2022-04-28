New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Latching on to resentment among a section of Congress leaders in Haryana over appointment of new chief of the party's state unit, AAP leader Ashok Tanwar on Thursday asked his former colleagues to join the Kejriwal-led party, asserting that the grand old party is set to weaken further in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Tanwar, who joined the AAP earlier this month after leaving the Congress two years ago, said the appointment of the new president and other office bearers of the Congress' Haryana unit was a clear indication of it becoming a party of "one person, one family" in the state.

The Congress on Wednesday revamped its Haryana unit, appointing former legislator and Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as chief of its state unit to replace Kumari Selja, and naming four working presidents.

Senior Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who did not get any position, told his supporters later in the evening that he was also unhappy over the development like them, but urged them to have patience.

"It seems that some way or the other, there is an attempt to make the Congress a party of one person, one thought and one caste," Tanwar told reporters without naming anyone.

"I would only say that those, who are good and truthful, and want to take the battle with honesty, should join the Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, and contribute to making Haryana of their dreams, India of their dreams," he said.

He also expressed sympathy with Selja over her removal as Hayana Pradesh Congress Committee president, saying "first her Rajya Sabha seat went away and now this has happened with her".

Before switching to the AAP, Tanwar had a brief stint with the Trinamool Congress which the former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president had joined in November last year.

Work is underway to strengthen and expand the AAP in Haryana by bringing in "good people" and create "new leadership" as advised by party's national convener Kejriwal, Tanwar said.

"Within three months, it will be visible. The AAP will be taking up the role of the opposition in Haryana...Their (Congress) time is over. I appeal to everyone that come to the side of a good alternative," he said.

"Many good friends will come, there will be storm and the next government will be formed by the AAP," he added.

Tanwar said that some people, who wanted to be state unit chief during my time (in Congress), are not ready to quit the position of the CLP leader. “Then they needed to have their puppets (in the HPCC). People of Haryana will judge them in the time to come," Tanwar said launching a veiled attack at Hooda.

He also hit out at the Congress' ‘Group of 23' leaders, alleging that this group has been created "to give strength to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and finish the Congress at his behest".

The Congress will weaken further in the state with the party going into the hands of those who indulge in "nexus politics" to gain power and use it for "corruption", he alleged.

"In coming days, a weak opposition in Haryana will be more visible. It will be AAP filling that vacant space and emerging as an alternative."

This is the condition of the Congress in other states as well. "That's why (poll strategist) Prashant Kishor did not join Congress because it's a dead party and no life can be infused in it," he said.

