New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) Atishi on Friday questioned the law and order situation in Delhi over the murder of a 17-year-old youth in New Delhi's Seelampur area.

The AAP leader also took a jibe at the BJP government over the situation. Taking to social media X, Atishi in a post wrote, "The murder of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur is another example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. What is the Delhi Police doing? What is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? What is the double-engine government doing?"

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the Seelampur police station, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attacker in the murder case, as per officials.

As news of the incident spread, the victim's family and local residents staged a protest, blocking a nearby road and demanding swift justice and immediate police action.

This prompted police to increase deployment in the area to maintain law and order. Visuals from the area showed a heavy police presence to prevent any further unrest.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari expressed grief over the murder of a 17-year-old youth, Kunal, in the Seelampur area of Delhi on Friday. Terming the killing as "extremely concerning," Tiwari confirmed ongoing communication with law enforcement agencies from the district to senior police officials.

According to initial reports, most of the accused have already been identified, while a manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

In a post on X, Tiwari said, "The murder of a 17-year-old Dalit youth named Kunal in Seelampur is extremely concerning. I have been in touch with the district and senior police officers since last night. Most of the criminals have been identified, and a thorough investigation is ongoing against the rest. The criminals may try to hide anywhere, but they will be arrested soon and will get severe punishment."

Tiwari further wrote, "The anger is understandable, but I appeal to the people of the area to maintain restraint and allow law enforcement to carry out their duties." He further informed that he would personally visit the site of the incident by 2:30 PM to assess the situation and assure the victim's family of full support.

According to Delhi Police, the teenager was stabbed and rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been registered at Seelampur police station, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attacker, they said. (ANI)

