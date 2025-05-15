New Delhi (India), May15 (ANI): Even as residents of Delhi bear the heat with average temperatures in the high 30 degrees Celsius, the pollution levels have also begun to climb up. A high AQI of 350 was recorded by the CPCB on Thursday from Punjabi Bagh.

Delhi's former MLA and AAP leader however claimed that the AQI had peaked at 500, "Four engine BJP government AQI reached beyond 500 Delhi has never had so much pollution in this season. The four-engine government has ruined Delhi in every area."

He further claimed that the official CPCB data was being shown as far less than what the actual Data was and this was a fraud on the people.

"Fraud being played with Delhi people Weather App tells AQI 500 Government AQI showing different data," he said.

Delhi's leader of Opposition Atishi also blamed the BJP claiming that Pollution levels were touching alarming highs.

"AQI has never been so high in May. CPCB's own data shows that from 2022-2024, AQI on May 15 never exceeded 243. Today AQI is at 500 Will BJP take responsibility for the worsening air pollution in Delhi? Where is Delhi's Environment Minister @mssirsa," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, visited the Okhla landfill site on Thursday.

Speaking on the situation of landfills in the country, Sirsa stated that the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta was working on it and assured that by October 2025, 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage would be removed.

"Just as dinosaurs became extinct, these landfills are also disappearing from the country. This is PM Modi's vision; which CM Rekha Gupta is working on. By October 2025, we will remove 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage from here. After that, this mountain will almost disappear," Sirsa told ANI.

He further stated that the target was to eliminate all mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028.

"Our target is to eliminate all the mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028. After that, these landfills will only remain in photos..." he further added.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who was also on the visit said that landfills were the biggest issue in the South Delhi constituency.

"This was the biggest problem in my Lok Sabha constituency (South Delhi). I am happy to know that the Municipal Corporation officials told Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi Mayor that before 2026, this landfill will be eliminated and this area will be developed as a green area. This is the dream of PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta..." Bidhuri told ANI. (ANI).

