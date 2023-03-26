New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Hours after 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler took part in the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the Congress and said that such accused leaders should be cornered.

Talking to ANI, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Congress has to understand this, that whether it is 1984 riots or any other issue hurting people's sentiments, the people involved in such activities should be cornered".

"Congress should not delay in cornering such people. Because, it is Congress' loss only, not ours," the Delhi Health Minister added.

AAP leader's remarks came after Jagdish Tytler, who happens to be one of the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots joined the Congress protest 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in Raj Ghat.

Notably, the name of Tytler made headlines in February too, when he was elected as an All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader RP Singh also lashed out at Congress over Tytler's participation in the protest.

"It is clear what kind of a Satyagraha they (Congress) are doing. The killer of Sikhs (Jagdish Tytler) has joined this Satyagraha. Congress cannot stay without Tytler. He is invited by the party to every event. It is evident if this is a Satyagraha or an attempt to re-establish the killer of Sikhs," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Sunday started protesting against Rahul's disqualification through its 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in Raj Ghat. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and several other party leaders have joined the protest.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The decision came pertaining his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (ANI)

