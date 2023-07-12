New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday hit out at Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena for criticising the Delhi government over waterlogging in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister alleged that the LG has come out today for the purpose of politics.

Bhardwaj claimed that though the Delhi LG himself got all the drains in Delhi cleaned in the last six months he is denying it now.

"On 8th July, Delhi received 153 mm of rain but LG visited the affected areas on 11th July. Earlier, he took media everywhere in the past six months and claimed that all nalas and Yamuna were cleaned and today he denies all this. He should help the people of Delhi and not play dirty politics," he said.

The Delhi Minister said that at a time when people are dying in Himachal owing to heavy rains, the LG, instead of helping people is engaging in "dirty politics." He also questioned the LG's silence when the National Green Tribunal pulls up the government over pollution in the Yamuna.

"At such a time when people are dying in Himachal, there is a tragedy all over north India, at such a time LG should help people and not dirty politics. And it is not the job of the Lieutenant Governor to do politics. When NGT says that the condition of Yamuna is as it is, then LG keeps silent."

Attacking the LG over the city's poor state of law and order, Bharadwaj said, "People of Delhi wanted him to take up law and order but every day at least four murders occur in the national capital. He is only focused on stopping AAP from working."

"Every BJP-ruled state is reeling under severe floods in the country. It is unfortunate that LG is not helping the city's residents," the AAP Minister said.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Yamuna has reached 206.54 meters in Delhi as of 3 pm. Around 2,56,926 cusecs of water have been released from the Hathinikund barrage into Yamuna at 3 pm. (ANI)

