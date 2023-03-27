New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Monday demanded that the upcoming Delhi Metro station in his Model Town Assembly constituency be named after the nearby Gurdwara Nanak Piao.

Raising the issue during the ongoing Budget Session of Delhi Assembly, Tripathi also demanded that the Ashok Vihar station in another constituency be renamed Gujarawala Town.

Tripathi said he was raising the demands because it was connected with people in his constituency.

Jarnail Singh, another AAP MLA, said in the House that "Sikhs" being mentioned as "militants" on a portal of the Prime Minister's Office was "shameful".

He also demanded a clarification on the issue from the prime minister and punishment for the guilty officials.

While the BJP members opposed Singh's charge, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked them to prove him wrong by going through the portal's content and assured action if the claim was incorrect.

