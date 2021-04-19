Chandigarh, April 19 (PTI) AAP legislators were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to gherao Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's official residence over the alleged delay in action in cases related to the desecration of religious texts.

Police force was deployed and barricades put up on the way leading the residence of the CM.

Aam Aadmi Party legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, were stopped by police when they were heading towards the residence of the CM.

Later, they were released.

They demanded from the Congress-led government action against those involved in the sacrilege cases and subsequent police firing incidents.

AAP MLAs Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke and Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the Amarinder Singh-led government had “failed” in presenting the cases in a proper manner in the High Court.

They said when Amarinder Singh came to power in 2017, he had stated that he would give justice to the victims of the incident but after so many years, justice has not been served.

The Punjab and Haryana High court had quashed the probe by a special investigation team of the state Police into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

