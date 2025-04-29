Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday demanded a special session of the Parliament in wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that leaders of political parties could keep their views, suggestions and question the preparations being done by the government in the special session.

"If the government can call an all-party meeting, then it should not have a problem with convening a special session of the Parliament on such a big issue. In the Parliament, leaders of different political parties can keep their views, suggestions and also ask about the preparations being done by the government," Singh said speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in wake of the Pahalgam attack.

In his letter, Gandhi said the attack had outraged every Indian and stressed the need for a unified response.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism," the letter reads.

He further stated that the Opposition believes a special session should be held to allow representatives of the people to express their unity and resolve.

"The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest," the letter added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing the party's call for the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in response to the attack.

In his letter, Kharge stated that the proposed session would be a platform to express a joint stance on the attack and would demonstrate a collective resolve to address the situation.

The Congress President also noted that the opposition's beliefs in unity and solidarity are the need of the hour.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22. (ANI)

