Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday arrived in Ranchi to attend the last rites of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren. Calling his demise an "irreparable loss", Singh offered condolences on behalf of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party.

While interacting with the media, MP Sanjay Singh said, "This is a huge loss for Jharkhand, Hemant Soren and his family, and their supporters. On behalf of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, I offer condolences to the family. He was the force behind Jharkhand. He has endured a long struggle for Jharkhand and dedicated all his life to the state and its welfare... His demise is an irreparable loss..."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 05, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

The last rites of the veteran tribal leader will be performed on Tuesday in his native village, Nemra, in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

People gathered in large numbers at his residence in Ranchi on Monday to pay their final respects to the former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM patriarch.

Also Read | Anil Ambani Loan Fraud Case: Reliance Group Chairman and Managing Director To Appear Today in Delhi Before Enforcement Directorate for Questioning.

Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, Shibu Soren belonged to a modest Santhal Adivasi farming family. His father, Shobaran Soren, was a vocal opponent of local zamindars (landlords) and was murdered at their hands when Shibu was just a boy. This injustice instilled in him a burning resolve to fight for Adivasi rights, land, and dignity.

Soren's political journey spanned over four decades, marked by numerous highs and challenges. He was the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, co-founded JMM in 1972 with AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato to advocate for a separate tribal state.

He served three terms as Chief Minister, including one for just 10 days in March 2005 and was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and the Rajya Sabha three times. He held the Coal Minister portfolio in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Soren's rise to fame came in the 1970s with his campaigns against the exploitative landlords and moneylenders. He became a tribal icon fighting against injustice, organising agitations to reclaim tribal lands.

His fight for the tribal community is the reason why JMM remains the most popular party in Jharkhand. Shibu Soren was a champion of tribal rights, land, forest, and livelihood. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)