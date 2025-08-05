Mumbai, August 5: Where to check the Bodoland lottery result? How to find the Bodoland lottery live winning numbers? If you're participating in the Bodoland lottery and wondering where to check its results and winning numbers, you have come to the right place. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, will be declared soon at bodolotteries.com. Results of the Bodoland lottery are declared thrice a day - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Lottery players can scroll below to find out where and how to check the Bodoland Lottery results in PDF and know the list of winners and their ticket numbers.

The Bodoland lottery, popularly known as the Assam State Lottery, is operated by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). It is one of the most popular lottery games in Assam. Bodoland lottery participants can visit the online portal above to check today's results and winning numbers. They can also click here to download the result PDF for the 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM lottery draws. Lottery players can check real-time updates of the Bodoland lottery results and the complete winners' list by following the Bodoland lottery website.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Did you know that Bodoland lottery results are declared three times a day? The draw times are 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. You can easily check Bodoland lottery results by visiting bodolotteries.com or simply clicking here. Upon visiting the online site, participants need to click on the "Results" tab, select the date of today's draw and then proceed to check the results of the timings given above, respectively. They can also download the PDF file to check the Bodoland lottery results (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday's lucky draw.

The PDF file will display the Bodoland lottery results for today (August 5) and show the winning ticket numbers for games such as Kuil, Rosa, Singam, Thangam, Kumaran, and Vishnu. The ticket price of the Bodoland lottery is INR 2, and participants can win prizes ranging from INR 50 to INR 1 lakh.

