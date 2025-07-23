New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh submitted an Adjournment motion on Wednesday to draw attention to and hold a discussion on the humanitarian crisis arising from the forceful eviction in the national capital, New Delhi.

In his letter, the AAP MP claimed that the eviction of a large number of women, children, disabled and elderly after the Lok Sabha elections, and before the formation of the newly elected central government, highlighted the contradiction between the promises made by the government and its actions.

Singh in his letter further stated that the demolishment of the homes of the people not only violated Articles 21 and 14 of the Constitution but also reflected the "insensitivity and brutality" of the government.

"Such evictions in Delhi, especially in Khajuri Khas and nearby areas, are creating a situation of emergency, where humanitarian values, civil liberties, and natural justice are being trampled upon," he wrote in his letter.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday, on the second day of the Monsoon Session, amid Opposition protest against the voters' list revision in Bihar. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11:00 AM today.

Earlier on July 20, Sanjay Singh after an all-party meeting in an attack on the central government had raised the issue of domestic and international issues and demanded clarification.

One of the major issues Singh flagged was the demolition drive in Delhi. "Slums were demolished in Delhi, and I have raised this issue, and the government should stop it," he said.

He also highlighted the plight of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal who earn their livelihood by setting up small cart-based shops. "You have ruined their lives... I will raise this issue," Singh said. (ANI)

