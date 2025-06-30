New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, leaders and supporters held a protest outside the office of Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden here on Monday, alleging that he made a derogatory remark aimed at slum dwellers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and demanded his dismissal from the Cabinet.

"Kejriwal ji has as much affection for Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators as he has anger for those who oppose them," said Sirsa reacting to the protest.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

"I won't bow to pressure on the Rohingya issue. Illegal occupation in Delhi, whether in Rajouri Garden or elsewhere, will not be tolerated. Kejriwal ji, stop nurturing these infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics. One day, they will become a threat to you and your family as well," he added.

The factories or houses in Rajouri Garden that have been given to Rohingya or Bangladeshi infiltrators will be sealed and completely vacated, the minister said.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

"This is a matter of national security and Delhi's dignity, and I will not compromise on the Rohingya issue," he added.

The protest came a day after Sirsa said, "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and AAP that you can protest as much as you want for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, but we will not allow them to stay in this nation We will not get involved in any such politics that compromise the lives of people in Delhi."

He further alleged that "they commit crimes everywhere" and "their establishments will be demolished".

Reacting sharply, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha told PTI, "The BJP is demolishing slums for days now and Minister Sirsa crossed a line by calling the residents Rohingyas. Many of these people are from UP and Bihar. The people of Purvanchal are hurt. We demand that Sirsa apologise immediately or the chief minister must remove him from his post."

Joining the protest, AAP leader Vinay Mishra said, "This is the same person who stayed in slums before the elections. Now, he insults those very people. The BJP's hatred for Purvanchalis is not new. His statement will have consequences not only in Delhi but also in Bihar elections."

Sharing videos of the protest on X, the AAP wrote, "The BJP has been calling brothers and sisters of Purvanchal Bangladeshi Rohingyas. Now, Minister Sirsa once again made a hateful statement against Purvanchalis. Today, AAP leaders, workers and the Purvanchal community surrounded his residence in protest."

While the AAP has demanded Sirsa's resignation and an apology, the minister has stood by his remarks on illegal settlers, reiterating that "law and order must prevail in Delhi".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)