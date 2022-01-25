Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its fourth list of ten candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Best wishes to all the candidates. Will fight and win," the party said in a tweet.

The list of candidates along with their assembly constituencies includes: Bhagwati Prasad Mandoli (Badrinath), Dayal Singh Bisht (Karnaprayag), Kishori Nandan Doval (Rudraprayag), Pushpa Rawat (Narendra Nagar), Sagar Bhandari (Pratapnagar), Darshan Doval (Chakrata ST), Sanjay Saini (Haridwar), Naresh Prince (Roorkee), Chandra Prakash Punera (Pithoragarh) and Babita Chand (Gangolihat SC)

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

