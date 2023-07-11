New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) AAP on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, demanding a probe into the "deeds" done during the tenure of Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra after the Supreme Court held the third extension of his service as illegal.

Taking to twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that it became clear after the apex court judgment that Mishra was kept at the helm to use the probe agency in toppling the non-BJP governments in states.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that Modi ji was illegally toppling state governments across the country by keeping an illegal person at helm. Was poaching MLAs,” Kakkar charged in a tweet in Hindi.

“There should be a probe into the deeds done during Mishra's tenure,” she demanded.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held as illegal the third extension granted to Mishra as the Enforcement Directorate chief and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable smooth transition, Mishra's tenure will be till July 31.

Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer, was otherwise set to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

