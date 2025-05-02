New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a sharp critique of Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration of neglecting infrastructure, which led to severe waterlogging across the national capital following unseasonal heavy rainfall on early Friday.

The downpour, which began early this morning, caused widespread water stagnation, traffic disruptions, and chaos in several parts of Delhi.

In a scathing statement posted on X, along with Verma's video of him taking stock of the situation, AAP remarked that the minister did not do any work when he had time and now with such "little rain", many areas of Delhi were flooded, with water flowing out of the drains and onto the roads.

"Minister doing morning walk on the banks of water coming from the source of the BJP's disaster government!! There was a little rain in Delhi last night, and many areas of Delhi were flooded. Water started flowing out of the drains and onto the roads. When he had time, the minister did not do any work, now, when Delhi is drowning, he is out to take photographs," the AAP post stated.

The statement targeted Verma's inspections of waterlogged areas, alleging that the BJP failed to address drainage issues proactively.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma took stock of the waterlogging situation in the city, highlighting ongoing efforts to address the issue.

In a post on X, Verma posted a video of himself assessing the area, noting that four pumps near the Minto Bridge are being operated to clear the stagnant water.

"Today, due to unseasonal record rainfall, water stagnated in some quantity at many places in Delhi. From 5:30 am onwards, I visited various locations and assessed the situation. Upon arriving at Minto Bridge, I observed that all four pumps were operational and the operator was also alert. A pipe had burst, and I have requested that it be repaired. Because of the monsoon, the cleaning of drains is being done continuously by PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, IFC," Verma stated in the post.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the crisis, calling the waterlogging problem a "disease" that had been inherited from the previous government.

She stated that resolving the issue would take time, assuring residents that the government was actively working to address the problems.

"This disease, which we have got from the previous government, will take time to be cured, and today the Chief Minister of Delhi herself is passing through those roads where thousands of Delhiites are stuck in traffic jams, and the government is fully prepared to fix these problems. Officials are working on the roads. It is our responsibility to fix all these arrangements on time," Gupta said.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital, as well as disruptions to flight operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety. (ANI)

