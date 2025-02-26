New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar addressed the recent ruckus in the Delhi Assembly, clarifying the party's stance regarding the installation of portraits. Kakkar emphasized that the Aam Aadmi Party never opposed the installation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait but raised concerns about the removal of portraits of key historical figures.

"We have never said that PM Narendra Modi's portrait should not be installed, but at the same time, Babasaheb Ambedkar, who wrote the constitution and gave us all the rights we enjoy today, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh cannot be ignored. Their portraits should not have been removed to install President and Prime Minister's portraits," Kakkar stated.

Also Read | 'Subrata Roy Would Meet Air Hostesses in Tihar Jail, Arvind Kejriwal Did Not Act': Former Prison Official Makes Big Allegations Against AAP Leader.

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on the AAP after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report was tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the real face of AAP is being revealed now and soon Arvind Kejriwal will be punished.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharjee accused AAP of being involved in a massive financial fraud amounting to Rs 2026 crore. He also alleged a covert connection between AAP and leftist factions, pointing to past scams in Tripura linked to left-wing groups.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

Bhattacharjee demanded accountability for the mismanagement of funds and hinted at further revelations, claiming that those behind the party were involved in anti-national activities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the CAG report on Delhi's excise policy, calling former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal a "sharab ka dalal" (broker of alcohol).

AAP leader and Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi defended the previous Kejriwal-led government, asserting that the report highlighted flaws in the old excise policy--issues that AAP had previously exposed before introducing a new policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)