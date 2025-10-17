New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday slammed the attempt by Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai regarding Delhi's pollution through a press conference, stating that it was to mislead people and that this has been their strategy for the past 10 years.

Sachdeva said that "When the Aam Aadmi Party was in government, it misled the people of Delhi about pollution during Diwali and imposed a ban even on green firecrackers. Furthermore, by not presenting accurate data in court, they misled the judiciary on the issue of pollution in Delhi."

He added, "Now that the Supreme Court has allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi, AAP leaders are once again using pollution as an excuse to push for a ban on green firecrackers."

Sachdeva said that the weather in Delhi is currently clear and pollution levels are significantly lower compared to previous years. This year, there will be a harmony of culture and environment in Delhi.

He added that the Supreme Court's decision is not only a relief for the residents of Delhi but also sends a positive message across the country -- that development, tradition, and environmental conservation can coexist.

Slamming AAP, he further said that "Aam Aadmi Party continues to indulge in appeasement politics to please a particular section of society, which is why the party is now struggling for its political survival in Delhi."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers, with some conditions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 20.

It is ordered that bursting of green firecrackers shall be confined between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on the two days, i.e., Diwali, and the day just before the festival (chhoti Diwali).

The apex court made it clear that the relaxation is only on a test case basis and shall be applicable only for the specified period. (ANI)

