Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said it would provide legal help and all support to its Surat corporator who has claimed that her ex-husband was pressuring her to join the BJP.

Surat AAP corporator Ruta Dudhagara, in a press conference on Friday, had said that Chirag Dudhagara, who she claimed to have divorced on May 26, was forcing her to join the BJP by asking her to accept a Rs 3 crore offer from that party.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Gujarat unit of AAP said, "The Aam Aadmi Party did not take any serious action considering Ruta's case as a personal problem. Gujarat AAP considers allegations leveled on its Surat leaders as wrong and fully supports Ruta. Whatever Ruta has to say, the Aam Aadmi Party will stand in her support. And if needed, the party will also provide her legal help."

Meanwhile, Chirag, also an AAP worker, said Ruta's allegations were baseless, adding that she might be under pressure to make such statements.

Chirag said he had never met any BJP leader, nor was any monetary offer made to get Ruta to switch sides. He also claimed he was misled into divorcing Ruta.

The BJP has refused to make any statement on the allegations leveled by Ruta, with local party leaders claiming the issue was not political but a personal one involving the Dudhagara couple.

The Aam Aadmi Party had won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation polls held this year, emerging as the second largest party after the BJP.

